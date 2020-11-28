‘Free ambulance, increased ration’: Making modest promises, independent candidates take lead in releasing DDC poll manifestos

Srinagar: Doling out a range of promises from increase in ration quota to banning of tuition by government teachers, several independent candidates have taken the lead and released their District Development Councils (DDC) election manifestos.

The manifestos of the independent candidates have by and large focussed on resolving day-to-day problems of the people even as most of the mainstream parties barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to issue the same.

As J&K’s maiden DDC polls kick-started on Saturday, few candidates have released their poll manifestos through pamphlets while others are releasing the same through videos on social media.

Shuby Jan from Sagam block in South Kashmir’s Anantnag District released her manifesto through a video where she appealed to the people to vote for new faces. In her manifesto, she promised to work for the public service sector and strengthen e-governance to bring accountability.

She also promised to work towards improving the education and health infrastructure. Interestingly, Jan said she will work towards banning tuitions by the government teachers as the educated youth were unemployed.

Another independent candidate from Reddi, Chowkibal in Kupwara district, Mir Irshad, has released his manifesto in the form of a pamphlet.

“I have released my manifesto so that awareness is created over the DDC elections. Many people including some of the candidates do not know what the elections are all about. For the past 70 years, we have only heard promises of bijli, sadak and paani but you will not find bijli, sadak and paani anywhere,” said Irshad whose manifesto besides the day-to-day problems, promises a ‘policy on youth’.

The printed election manifesto Sajjad Noorabadi, independent candidate from DK Marg in South Kashmir, has promised preparation of the list of orphans and widows for social security benefits, free ambulance service, free coaching to limited students and transparency in development works among others.

Daily issues like ‘bijli, sadak and paani’, construction of bridges and schools besides improvement in health infrastructure has figures in several other manifestos.

Among other promises, independent Salma Latief from South Kashmir assured an increase in ration quota. Independent candidate from Sumbal block Shabir Hussain Bhat’s manifesto promises upgradation of roads, dispensary and receiving station at his block.

Most of the mainstream parties are yet to release their manifestos for the DDC polls barring the BJP that promised to provide ‘70,000 jobs with 100 per cent reservation to locals besides ensuring private sector employment, industry-friendly policy and a clean, transparent and accountable