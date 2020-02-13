News
Foreign envoys meet LG in Jammu
Jammu, Feb 13: The second batch of 25 foreign envoys here on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.
The foreign envoys, including those of Germany, France, and Mexico, are on a two-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ground situation in the region nearly six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
They also held meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal.
The delegation reached Jammu from Srinagar where, early in the day, they were briefed by Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon regarding the security situation in the region.
Yesterday, the foreign diplomats held extensive discussions with the prominent business community and political leaders in Srinagar.
The business community told envoys that they suffered losses due to abrogation of Article 370 followed by restrictions and at the same time they also said they are hopeful that promises of fast pace development by the centre would be fulfilled.
Envoys also met more than 100 members of civil society from across the section of Kashmir including engineers, doctors, lawyers, and students.
Civil society members told envoys that internet blockage continues to remain an obstacle in the restoration of full normalcy and they believe that full Internet should be restored.
The group comprises of representatives from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan.
Last month, envoys of 15 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh, and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region.
Out of syllabus paper: 250 BBA students stare at bleak future as KU drags its feet over re-exam
Srinagar, Feb 13: More than 250 Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) students have been left in the lurch after Kashmir University refused to hold early re-examination of one of the papers that was allegedly out of the syllabus.
On February 2, the 2016 batch students of sixth semester walked out of the examination hall after finding that none of the questions in the Material Management paper was from the syllabus.
Students from four colleges including Gandhi College, Women College Nawa Kadal, SSM College, and Bemina Degree College staged a protest at press enclave demanding re-examination of the paper as soon as possible.
“We were dumbstruck after going through the question paper. We informed invigilator that it is not our paper. We even told him to recheck because it could be a wrong paper,” Fajar Malik, a student of Degree College Bemina, told The Kashmir Monitor.
She said students later decided to submit blank answer sheets and walk out from the examination hall.
“We submitted representation to the Kashmir University urging them to hold re-examination of this paper. Two weeks have passed but university is not bothered to issue the date for re-examination,” said Yamin, another student.
He said that BBA is a three year degree course and they were supposed to complete it in 2019 but due to the unprecedented condition they are already running one year late.
“We don’t want to suffer anymore. We want our examination should be conducted as soon as possible. We seek the intervention of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in this regard,” he said.
Controller Examination, Kashmir University, Professor Farooq Mir said they have to follow certain rules while dealing with this issue. “Under rules, the paper has to be submitted to the expert for his opinion. We have consulted two experts and it will take time for evaluating the paper. The final decision whether to conduct re-examination or not, will depend on the expert opinion,” he said
Ahead of Trump’s India visit: US senators seek assessment of human rights situation in J&K
Washington, Feb 13: Ahead of President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India, four influential US Senators, who described themselves as a “longtime friends of India”, have sought an assessment of the human rights situation in Kashmir and religious freedom in the country, saying hundreds of Kashmiris remain in “preventive detention”.
The bipartisan group of Senators, in their letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dated February 12, said that India has now imposed the longest-ever internet shutdown by a democracy, disrupting access to medical care, business, and education for seven million people.
The Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and imposed severe curbs including on movement of people as well as on mobile telephone and internet connectivity.
The crackdown drew international criticism with several countries expressing concerns over the situation in Kashmir. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter.
According to officials, internet is being restored in the Valley in a phased manner after reviewing the security situation.
The US lawmakers, describing themselves as “longtime friends of India”, wrote in the letter that “more than six months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unilaterally revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, the government continues to block most internet in the region”.
“Hundreds of Kashmiris remain in ‘preventive detention’, including key political figures,” they said. Signatories to the letter are Chris Van Hollen, Todd Young, Richard J Durbin and Lindsey O Graham.
“In addition, the Indian government has taken other troubling steps that threaten the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state. This includes the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act which is being challenged in India’s Supreme Court,” the Senators wrote.
In the letter, the Senators requested Pompeo for a State Department assessment of a number of issues in India including the number of individuals detained by the government for political purposes and their treatment; current restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir; current accessibility of Jammu and Kashmir; and restrictions on religious freedoms in Jammu and Kashmir.
The actions taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, they said, have severe consequences.
That is why, in the Fiscal Year 2020 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes appropriations report, the Congress urged India to fully restore telecommunications and internet services, lift its lockdown and curfew and release the individuals detained pursuant to the Indian government’s revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday said the US President’s visit will be a “very special one” and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.
India maintains that the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities.
It is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect fundamental rights, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs has said.
According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.
The Indian government has been emphasising that the new law will not deny any citizenship rights, but has been brought to protect the oppressed minorities of neighbouring countries and give them citizenship.
Defending the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said that the law is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship. “We must all know that any person of any religion from any country of the world who believes in India and its Constitution can apply for Indian citizenship through due process. There’s no problem in that,” he said.
UPSC civil services exam: No upper age relaxation for JK applicants this year
New Delhi, Feb 12: Unlike last year, there will be no upper-age relaxation for applicants taking the civil services examination 2020 who are domicile of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between 1980 and 1989, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.
The age relaxation for other categories will continue.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 796 vacancies in the country”s bureaucracy to be filled through the civil services examination 2020, which will be held on May 31, the notification said.
According to last year”s civil services exam notification, the upper-age limit of 32 years to take the test was further relaxable for up to a maximum of five years if a candidate had ordinarily been domiciled in the state of Jammu and Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989.
There is no mention of such age relaxation in this year”s exam notification.
The erstwhile J-K state has been bifurcated into two union territories– Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — with effect from October 31, 2019.
“A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2020 i.e., he must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1988 and not later than 1st August, 1999,” this year”s notification said.
This upper-age limit is further relaxed for up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe; up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to other backward classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates, among others, it said.
The UPSC will recruit officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), among others through the civil services examination 2020, the notification said.
This is probably the last time that the officers of IRTS, IRAS and IRPS are being recruited through the civil services examination after the amalgamation of the existing eight railway services into the one — Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS), officials said.
The commission may recruit IRMS officers from the next years onward. they said.
The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 796 which include 24 posts reserved for persons with benchmark disability category, i.e. three for candidates of blindness and low vision; nine for deaf and hard of hearing; eight for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, among others, according to the notification.
“Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, the economically weaker sections and persons with benchmark disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government,” it said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three phases — preliminary, main and interview.
The facility of withdrawal of application is available for those candidates who do not want to appear for civil services (preliminary) examination.
“UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates, so in case of successful withdrawal of application the fees will not be refunded,” the notification said. Candidates are required to apply online. The deadline is March 3 till 6:00 P.M. after which the link will be disabled, the UPSC said .