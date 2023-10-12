Srinagar: Angling tourism is gaining momentum in Kashmir, thanks to fisheries department’s new policy

Kashmir, which has abundant freshwater bodies as per the department provides a perfect setting for angling adventure given the presence of varieties of trout fish.

As such the adventure sport for the last few years has become a favorite pastime activity for enthusiasts while tourists take an interest in this adventure.

This year so far, the fisheries department has organized 16 trout angling events in the valley, to popularise this adventure in Kashmir.

These events have attracted scores of angling enthusiasts who compete with other participants to get maximum and big catches.

Shafat Ahmad Shansaz, administrative officer of the fisheries department said they actively hold such events across the valley to promote the angling sport in the valley.

“The department has been holding multiple angling events in different districts of the valley. We are holding events at Lidder, Sindh, Sukhnag, and other places. A lot of enthusiasts and professional anglers participate in the event,” he said.

Shansaz said the department has set certain rules under which such events are being held.

“A participant can catch up to six fish only. We promote the participants who catch a big fish through our official website and social media handles,” he said.

Shansaz said the events are being held periodically in all the seasons except autumn because of the drop in the water level in rivers and streams.

He said the events mostly attract foreigners who visit the valley, particularly for adventure.

“Foreigners get permission for angling from the department and catch fish at the dedicated beats. They love fishing, and so are the locals as well as domestic tourists who also participate in these events,” he said.

Mohammad Mudassir, an angling enthusiast from Srinagar said they have been participating in these events for the last four years.

“Since our childhood, we would catch fish from Jhelum. But catching a trout is entirely a different experience. My friends too have developed an interest in angling and we collectively participate in the angling event organized by the fisheries department,” he said.