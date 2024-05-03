SVEEP voting awareness campaign concludes at NIT

SRINAGAR: The eight-day long SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program concluded on Friday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The program was organised under the Students Gymkhana of NIT Srinagar with various clubs conducting a variety of programs from 26th April till 3rd May 2024.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath along with senior professor from JNU flagged off and participated in the voting awareness rally from Fountain Park to Professor’s Quarters. They stressed the importance of voting and encouraged students to get involved in the voting process.

Over the past 8 days, several engaging activities occurred to promote voter awareness among students on campus.

Beginning from 26th April, several activities were coordinated by Dr Sumaira from Rhetorica and Eco Cult Club. Around 50 students participated in the event.

They were engaged in raising awareness through monologue performances and slogan-making competitions, setting an initial enthusiastic atmosphere.

Today, the Photography Club, led by Dr. Sparsh Sharma, organized digital poster designing and sketching competitions to spread awareness among students with the theme #SrinagarWillVote. The event concluded with a speech from the honorable director, promoting voter awareness, in the common hall.