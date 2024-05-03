LS poll: SSP Sgr visits camping locations

SRINAGAR: In anticipation of the forthcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024, the Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra-IPS, led a comprehensive joint inspection of multiple camping sites designated for the incoming Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) Companies.

Joined by a dedicated team comprising the Nodal Officer for Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) CO 75 Bn CRPF, CO 61 Bn CRPF, a representative from ITBP, SP Headquarters, SP West, SP DAR and officers from the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The visit encompassed various locations across Srinagar city.

The primary objective of this meticulous endeavor was to assess the availability and adequacy of essential amenities crucial for the well-being and operational effectiveness of our esteemed jawans and officers. The team meticulously evaluated the provision of accommodation facilities, uninterrupted electricity supply, access to potable water, and hygienic washroom facilities.

The inspection team expressed their profound satisfaction with the arrangements in place at the visited locations. This affirmation underscores the diligent efforts and collaborative spirit exhibited by all stakeholders involved in ensuring optimal conditions for the CAPF personnel during their deployment.

Such proactive measures underscore the commitment of the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces towards facilitating a seamless and secure environment for the forthcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024.