A firefighter was injured after a double-story structure was partially damaged in the Humhama blaze yesterday evening.

Reports said Constable Mohammad Rafiq Wani sustained injuries while battling a fire at a double-story structure owned by Muzaffar Dev in Humhama this evening. The incident resulted in partial damage to the property.

They said that the firefighter was shifted to a medical facility for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident, and the cause of the fire was not known immediately.