Indian men’s football team is gearing up to kick off their campaign in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers. Placed in Group A alongside football powerhouses Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, India faces a challenging path to secure a spot in the third qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Schedule: Indian Football Team’s Second Round Matches
As the Indian football team embarks on their journey through the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, fans eagerly anticipate a series of thrilling matches that will put their skills and determination to the test. The team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, faces formidable opponents in Group A, including Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Asian champions Qatar. Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming fixtures that will unfold in the pursuit of securing a coveted spot in the third qualifying round and a direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|November 16, Thursday
|Kuwait vs India
|10:00 PM
|Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City
|November 21, Tuesday
|India vs Qatar
|7:00 PM
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|March 21, Thursday
|Afghanistan vs India
|TBD
|TBD
|March 26, Tuesday
|India vs Afghanistan
|TBD
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|June 6, Thursday
|India vs Kuwait
|TBD
|TBD
|June 11, Tuesday
|Qatar vs India
|TBD
|TBD
Group Composition and Qualification Stakes
The 36 teams participating in the second round are divided into nine groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the next stage. For India, securing a top-two finish in Group A not only means progression in the World Cup qualifiers but also guarantees a direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, slated to take place in Saudi Arabia.
Fixture Highlights
India, ranked 102nd in FIFA rankings, opens its campaign with an away match against Kuwait on Thursday. Led by the prolific Sunil Chhetri, the Indian team is set to face Afghanistan twice in March, Qatar on June 11, and a highly anticipated showdown with the top-seeded Qatar on November 21 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Indian football squad
- Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
- Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
- Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam
- Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri
Historical Perspective
While the Indian men’s football team has made significant strides, participating in four Olympic Games and four AFC Asian Cups, the elusive qualification for the FIFA World Cup main draw remains a dream. India’s best performance in the AFC Asian Cup came in 1964 when they finished as runners-up.
Broadcast Information
Football enthusiasts across India can catch all the action from India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers matches through live streaming and telecast. Stay tuned as the nation rallies behind its football heroes in this quest for global recognition. As the journey unfolds, the Indian football faithful eagerly awaits every kick, goal, and triumph, hoping that this campaign marks a historic chapter in the nation’s footballing legacy.
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers Format
The qualification format, introduced on August 1, 2022, underwent a redesign to accommodate an expanded finals allocation, featuring eight direct qualifiers and one play-off qualifier:
- First Round: Twenty teams (ranked 27–46) engaged in a two-legged home-and-away contest. The ten victorious teams progressed to the second round. The defeated teams remain eligible for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification – play-off round (nine), as well as the AFC Solidarity Cup.
- Second Round: Thirty-six teams (ranked 1–26 and the ten first-round winners) were organized into nine groups of four teams. These teams competed on a home-and-away basis. The nine group winners and runners-up advanced to the third round, securing automatic qualification for the AFC Asian Cup.
- Third Round: Eighteen teams, having advanced from the second round, were divided into three groups of six teams. The teams played against each other home-and-away. The top two teams from each group earned direct qualification for the FIFA World Cup, while the third and fourth-placed teams progressed to the fourth round.
- Fourth Round: Six teams, comprising third and fourth-placed finishers from the third round, were split into two groups of three teams each. Matches were played once in a neutral venue. The group winners secured World Cup qualification, and the runners-up advanced to the fifth round.
- Fifth Round: In this stage, the group runners-up from the fourth round engaged in a two-legged home-and-away competition to determine the Asian representative for the inter-confederation play-offs.