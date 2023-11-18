Indian men’s football team is gearing up to kick off their campaign in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers. Placed in Group A alongside football powerhouses Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, India faces a challenging path to secure a spot in the third qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Schedule: Indian Football Team’s Second Round Matches

As the Indian football team embarks on their journey through the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, fans eagerly anticipate a series of thrilling matches that will put their skills and determination to the test. The team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, faces formidable opponents in Group A, including Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Asian champions Qatar. Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming fixtures that will unfold in the pursuit of securing a coveted spot in the third qualifying round and a direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Date Match Time Venue November 16, Thursday Kuwait vs India 10:00 PM Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City November 21, Tuesday India vs Qatar 7:00 PM Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar March 21, Thursday Afghanistan vs India TBD TBD March 26, Tuesday India vs Afghanistan TBD Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati June 6, Thursday India vs Kuwait TBD TBD June 11, Tuesday Qatar vs India TBD TBD

Group Composition and Qualification Stakes

The 36 teams participating in the second round are divided into nine groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the next stage. For India, securing a top-two finish in Group A not only means progression in the World Cup qualifiers but also guarantees a direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, slated to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Fixture Highlights

India, ranked 102nd in FIFA rankings, opens its campaign with an away match against Kuwait on Thursday. Led by the prolific Sunil Chhetri, the Indian team is set to face Afghanistan twice in March, Qatar on June 11, and a highly anticipated showdown with the top-seeded Qatar on November 21 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Indian football squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam

Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri

Historical Perspective

While the Indian men’s football team has made significant strides, participating in four Olympic Games and four AFC Asian Cups, the elusive qualification for the FIFA World Cup main draw remains a dream. India’s best performance in the AFC Asian Cup came in 1964 when they finished as runners-up.

Broadcast Information

Football enthusiasts across India can catch all the action from India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers matches through live streaming and telecast. Stay tuned as the nation rallies behind its football heroes in this quest for global recognition. As the journey unfolds, the Indian football faithful eagerly awaits every kick, goal, and triumph, hoping that this campaign marks a historic chapter in the nation’s footballing legacy.

FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers Format

