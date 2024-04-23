Fearing defeat, BJP did not field candidate for Anantnag: Congress

Sunderbani/ Kalakote, April 22- JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani has said that BJP was claiming to get the seat of Anantnag- Rajouri but failed to find and field a candidate, fearing defeat.

Addressing a massive rally at Sunderbani and later Kalakote today Vikar Rasool Wani took a dig at the BJP for failing to find and dare to field candidate since they failed to find passengers to board the BJP bus to Poonchh- Rajouri.

He questioned the BJP to disclose their stand in the Annatnag – Rajouri seat and where their workers should vote who are confused a.ot. Expressing gratitude to the people for the massive rally at Sunderbani and Kalakote, Vikar said the mood of people indicated the coming events!

He said Lal Singh had won the seat and Raman Bhalla would also win by a huge margin. He is a people’s man and serves people around the corner. Bhalla said that people’s power is bigger than anything in a democracy.

Senior Vice President & Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Shabir Ahmed Khan, DDC NC leader Rameshwar Singh, Sain Abdul Rasheed, Neeraj Kundan, Yashvardhan Singh, Mumtaz Akhtar ( DDC), NC Sharma, Rajinder Prashad, Vijay Suri Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakeel Mir, Prof Vikar, Adv Zunaid, Sajad Tariq, Nirmal Sin Yog Raj Muzaffer Ram, Nisar, Master Parshotam, Muzaffer Baji spoke. Later PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani and Ch Lal Singh addressed a series of meetings in Reason district and campaigned for Raman Bhalla. They addressed meetings at Ramsoo, Sanglikote, Bathoie, Bakal, Talwara, Panassa, Thakrakote, Narkote. Those present on the occasion include District President Reasi Bopinder Singh Jamwal, Sarpanch Gopal, and other Sr leaders in Congress.