SANJY-2024: Dir Health, Shrine Board officials review arrangements

CHANDANWARI: Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather, along with the Yatra Unit, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, and members of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Shrine Board, including K N Rai, visited the Chandanwari base camp site today to assess the progress of the 100-bed hospital that will be operational during the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024.

During the visit, Dr. Rai along with Rai conducted a thorough meeting with all stakeholders involved in the hospital’s development and operations. He emphasized the importance of timely completion and readiness of the facility to ensure smooth healthcare services during the pilgrimage.

Dr Rai ensured all the possible help from Shri Amarnath shrine board in the execution of the hospital project. The Director expressed appreciation for the First Aid center, which has already been made operational for the advance deputed team. He also took stock of the hospital’s work and expressed satisfaction with the progress made.

Dr. Rather focused on the action plan presented to him and instructed all officers and healthcare workers to work diligently to ensure the hospital is fully prepared for the start of SANJY 2024. He stressed the need for seamless coordination among all parties involved to guarantee the availability of comprehensive healthcare services for the pilgrims.

The successful operation of the Chandanwari hospital during the yatra will play a crucial role in providing necessary medical care and emergency services to the pilgrims and general public, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all.