DC B’la plants saplings for ‘Cleaner & Greener Elections’

BARAMULLA: To ensure sanitation and clean environment in sub-urban areas of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today flagged-off garbage vans on their journey to 10 blocks of district.

The primary objective of this initiative is to efficiently collect garbage from households, ensuring a clean and garbage-free environment.

The DC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Syed Qamar Sajad; Chief Planning Officer Baramulla, Javaid Ahmad and other officers during the flagging-off ceremony.

Minga Sherpa emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that the administration has been taking these proactive measures towards a cleaner and healthier environment which is crucial for the well being of the communities.

The ADDC underscored that it is the collective responsibility of both the community and administration to collaborate closely in our shared pursuit of sanitation goals and the deployment of these garbage vans stands as a testament for supporting a culture of cleanliness and hygiene.

Later, towards the initiative of conducting green Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the district, the DC planted saplings at the Kanispora Panchayat with a commitment to fostering green practices and pledge towards fostering a healthier, greener electoral landscape.