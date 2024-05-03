2 pickpockets arrested in Kulgam

KULGAM: Police in Kulgam have arrested 02 pickpockets and recovered stolen property from their possession.

Police Station Kulgam received several complaints regarding pickpocketing in their jurisdiction. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 54/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered & investigation was set into motion.

During the course of investigation, intensified patrolling and surveillance activities were carried out. After strenuous efforts and swift action by a team of Kulgam Police led by SHO Police Station Kulgam under the supervision of DySP HQRS Kulgam prepared a list of suspects. During questioning of the identified suspects, investigation was zeroed on in at two persons identified as Firdous Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh resident of Dassen Yaripora and Rouf Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Rafiq Mir resident of Yaripora.

During questioning, both the persons confessed their involvement in the said crime and from their possession stolen cash amount of Rs 50,000/= and vehicle (Motorcycle) bearing registration number JK18-5061 they were used in committing the said crime has been seized. Moreover, they also revealed that they were using the trend to provide the lift to pedestrians from one place to another and in-between they theft the items viz pickpocketing. Further investigation of the case is in progress as more arrests and recoveries are expected.