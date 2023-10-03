Srinagar: Sayema Muneer, 24, has been dealing with health issues for years. An obese by birth, gymming, and dieting didn’t suit her since doctors advised her not to go for high-intensity workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dejected and depressed, it was Zumba, which came to her rescue. In just two months, she lost 13 kilograms.

“My friend suggested me Zumba. Her mother is practicing Zumba for weight management. We are being given regular sessions, which include aerobics, stretching, and some leg shaking. All these sessions had a good impact on all the participants,” she said.

Overweight women are finding their rhythm and embracing Zumba as their preferred exercise regimen. In Kashmir, it has struck a chord with overweight women who are seeking an enjoyable and engaging workout experience.

With its energetic music, dance moves, and vibrant atmosphere, Zumba has become a powerful tool for women to promote a healthy lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, a fitness guru from Srinagar who owns multiple gyms has introduced Zumba to promote a healthy lifestyle among women and men.

“Zumba has become popular among women in India and has proved beneficial in weight loss. In Kashmir, new gyms are opening which also have this facility. Women or men who don’t like lifting heavy weights can achieve fitness goals with simple Zumba,” he said.

Khan said Zumba is gradually picking up in Kashmir given its benefits for healthy weight loss among women who suffer from postpartum weight gain and PCOD.

“You may be able to burn between 300 and 900 calories during one hour of mid- to high-intensity Zumba. Doing Zumba two or three times a week, combined with weekly strength training sessions and a balanced diet, may help you meet your weight loss goals,” he said.

Zumba, a Latin-inspired dance fitness program, has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its dynamic choreography and inclusive nature.

Zumba is a dance workout that is considered in the same category as aerobics. It is believed to be beneficial for over health. Zumba is an ideal cardio exercise and its regular practice increases stamina.