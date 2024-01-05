Srinagar, January 4: A misleading date sheet for the upcoming JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Exams 2024 is circulating on social media platforms, featuring incorrect exam dates and causing confusion among students. The official schedule for the 2023-24 session has not been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. Despite this, a fabricated date sheet with inaccurate dates is being widely shared on WhatsApp and Facebook.

The fraudulent document indicates a start date of February 15, 2024, for the Class 10 exams, contrary to the expected March 2024 commencement based on historical patterns.

JKBOSE has cautioned students and parents to rely solely on the official website, jkbose.ac.in, for authentic news and updates regarding the exam schedule. It strongly advises against trusting or disseminating any unofficial date sheet from unreliable sources.

There are suspicions that certain individuals are intentionally spreading the fake date sheet to create confusion. The board has stated that legal measures might be taken against those involved in circulating the forged document.

Parents and students are urged to trust only the official date sheet, which will be released by JKBOSE on its website in due time. The board appeals to everyone to avoid spreading misinformation about the exams on social media platforms.

