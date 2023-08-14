Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast ‘mainly hot & dry weather’ in the Kashmir valley this week.
However, there is a possibility of early morning showers at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow morning.
Here is the detailed weather forecast issued by the MeT office on Monday morning:
“Rain at isolated places of Jmu, overcast in Jmu city, partlyCloudy Ramban-Banihal, Partly Cloudy in Kashmir.
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:
𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Mainly hot, humid & dry weather. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jmu&Kmr towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less.
15𝙩𝙝: Possibility of Early Morning Shower at some places of Jmu& Kmr & Dry Rest of the Day.
No forecast of any Major Rainfall this week
𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩 1 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠:.
Mainly Hot & Dry weather. Brief Spell of Rain May occur at isolated places,” stated the outlook issued by the Met office.