Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast ‘mainly hot & dry weather’ in the Kashmir valley this week.

However, there is a possibility of early morning showers at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow morning.

Here is the detailed weather forecast issued by the MeT office on Monday morning:

“Rain at isolated places of Jmu, overcast in Jmu city, partlyCloudy Ramban-Banihal, Partly Cloudy in Kashmir.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Mainly hot, humid & dry weather. Rain may occur at isolated to scattered places of Jmu&Kmr towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less.

15𝙩𝙝: Possibility of Early Morning Shower at some places of Jmu& Kmr & Dry Rest of the Day.

No forecast of any Major Rainfall this week

𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩 1 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠:.

Mainly Hot & Dry weather. Brief Spell of Rain May occur at isolated places,” stated the outlook issued by the Met office.