Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir for the coming two weeks.

Here is the detailed weather forecast issued by the MeT office on Monday morning:

𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩: Mainly Clear whole J&K.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮:Mainly Hot & Dry.

5𝙩𝙝: Mainly Clear to Partly Cloudy. A brief Spell of Rain Likely (50% Chance) at some places of Jmu & Kmr towards evening.

6-10𝙩𝙝:Mainly Dry.

𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩 1 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠:

Mainly Clear & Dry. A brief spell of Light Rain May occur at isolated places.

Overall, there’s NO forecast of any Major Rain/Snowfall for nxt 2 weeks.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

1. Farmers are advised to Harvest their crops as Dry weather is expected for nxt 2 weeks.