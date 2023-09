Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir for the coming two weeks.

Here is the detailed weather forecast issued by the MeT office on Monday morning:

๐˜พ๐™ช๐™ง๐™ง๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ: Mainly Clear whole J&K.

๐™๐™ค๐™ง๐™š๐™˜๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ:

๐™๐™ค๐™™๐™–๐™ฎ:Mainly Hot & Dry.

5๐™ฉ๐™: Mainly Clear to Partly Cloudy. A brief Spell of Rain Likely (50% Chance) at some places of Jmu & Kmr towards evening.

6-10๐™ฉ๐™:Mainly Dry.

๐™Š๐™ช๐™ฉ๐™ก๐™ค๐™ค๐™ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™จ๐™ช๐™—๐™จ๐™š๐™ฆ๐™ช๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ 1 ๐™ฌ๐™š๐™š๐™ :

Mainly Clear & Dry. A brief spell of Light Rain May occur at isolated places.

Overall, there’s NO forecast of any Major Rain/Snowfall for nxt 2 weeks.

๐˜ผ๐™™๐™ซ๐™ž๐™จ๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฎ:

1. Farmers are advised to Harvest their crops as Dry weather is expected for nxt 2 weeks.