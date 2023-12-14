Srinagar: Global ride-hailing giant Uber has officially launched operations in Kashmir.

While the development brings cheers to the residents and tourists, it has sparked concerns among local cab service startups, who fear a substantial impact on their businesses.

Uber, known for its app-based transportation services, has entered the Kashmir market with the official app showing that cabs are available for passenger service in the city.

Though no official announcement has come yet from the global ride-hailing giant, as many as five cabs are currently available, which work at various locations for Uber.

Joint Transport Commissioner Vinay Samotra told The Kashmir Monitor that Uber has been issued a license to start its operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Uber has been issued a license by the department. They are now authorized to start their operations in Kashmir,” he said.

Pertinently, a few months back Ola and Uber had evinced interest in the start of their cab services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and had requested the Government to notify rules so that they can complete all the formalities for the start of operations

Later the Transport Department notified J&K Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2023

“These rules apply to aggregators on-boarding transport vehicles in the area of operation and the vehicles that may be integrated by the aggregator shall include all motor vehicles under the Act and e-rickshaws. No person shall act or permit any other person to act as aggregator unless he holds an effective license issued under these rules,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, the entry of Uber has raised apprehensions among existing local cab service startups, which have been operating in Kashmir.

These start-ups, run by local entrepreneurs, fear that the entrance of global giants will lead to huge losses of people.

“We are a local start-up, which has a major portion of revenue coming from tourism. A multinational company like Uber will deal a huge blow to us. Their entrance means that an America-based company will benefit from Kashmir,” said Basit Qayoom Managing Director of homegrown cab service, Ala Cabs.