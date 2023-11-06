Jammu, November 06: Director General of Police R.R Swain today asked the officer to enhance working capabilities for better delivery.

Swain chaired a meeting of senior police officers of different wings across J&K in which he reviewed the Police functioning at the Zonal, Range, and district levels besides other wings of the organization.

The new DGP interacted with senior officers in the PHQ and also various wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Outstation officers in the Kashmir Valley and remote districts of Jammu province also participated in the meeting.

At PHQ the meeting was attended by Director SKPAU Garib Dass, IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, IGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Hqrs/CIV PHQ B S Tuti, IGP Armed Jammu M N Tiwari, DIsG Dr Sunil Gupta, Shakti Pathak, Shridhar Patil, Haseeb ur Rehman, Sarah Rizvi, Nisha Nathyal & Javid Iqbal Matoo, all district SSsP of Jammu Zone (except Samba & Ramban) and all AIsG of PHQ.

ADGsP S. J. M. Gillani, Vijay Kumar, DsIG Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, M Suleman Choudhary, Dr Haseeb ul Mughal, Shahid Mehraj, Abdul Qayoom, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Ramban and SSP Samba attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting the discussions were held in an informal environment to identify the challenges, the work environment-related difficulties, as also difficulties in planning and executing responses that are practical and effective.

The DGP listened to the participants patiently, noted down issues, gave his views, and said, that leaders of the force at different levels must unhesitatingly interact with their junior colleagues and take their feedback so that the police and law enforcement responses are cost-effective, public friendly and aligned to national security interests.

Swain further stated that it’s a great pleasure and privilege for him to have interaction with all the senior officers of a professional force at a big platform for the 1st time after assuming the charge of DGP J&K.

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have faced many challenges with fortitude and have made a top position among the different forces of the country. He emphasized to the officers that there is no looking back but rather to look forward to enhancing capabilities of working & functioning.

The DGP directed the officers to work out measures to enhance professional ethics among the personnel and to ensure transparency and accountability in the working. “There should be no hesitation in self-correction”, Swain said adding that one should take pride in self-correction. He directed for optimum use of resources. He ensured that at the PHQ level, all possible support and resources would be provided to augment and strengthen the working & functioning.

The DGP emphasizes upon officers to ensure that the welfare of personnel should be taken care of at different levels.

The senior officers briefed the DGP regarding the functioning of different units and measures taken to extend better police service to the people.