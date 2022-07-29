Jammu: Joint Director Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office Jammu Ghulam Abbas today reviewed the working and functioning of CBC Regional Office and its field offices in a meeting at Regional Office, CBC, Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Abbas discussed administrative and financial matters with the officials and officers of field units and stressed that the field units must vigorously organize a series of progarammes under Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, 200 Crore Vaccination target, Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat and programmes of various welfare scheme of Government of India.

The Joint Director was apprised of various issues faced by the field units while conducting various programmes on different themes.

The meeting was attended by Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur, Khursheed Yousuf, Administrative Officer. Ram Kishen, Accounts Officer Ashok Kumar and other officials of Regional Office Jammu and its field units.