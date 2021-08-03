Eat giant pizza, get paid: Kashmir eateries organize food challenge to lure customers

Srinagar: If you are fond of eating pizzas and always hungry for more, try taking a ‘30 inch Sicilian pizza challenge’. And if you are able to finish the pizza, you will win a cash prize of Rs. 20,000.

In case you do not like pizzas, try another ‘thali’ challenge where you will have to eat dishes like tandoori chicken, mutton biryani, keema, and chicken tikka. This food challenge too can win you a cash prize of Rs. 10,000.

Such food challenges are very popular outside the Valley especially in the western nations and now have made their way into Kashmir after the easing of the second phase of Covid lockdown.

“We started the 30-inch Sicilian pizza challenge last week. We already had four challenges so far but nobody won. Eating this pizza is tough but not impossible. We are waiting for a real foodie. But, no real foodie came so far,” Issar Mir, owner of Eatalion, The Pizza Shop and Cafe located at Nigeen, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Mir said they will soon be adding this pizza to their menu even though it was only being prepared for challenges so far.

Valley-based food blogger of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame, Omar Rather, said the Sicilian pizza was square-shaped and was specially made for such a challenge.

“This concept is immensely popular in the West and one can come across countless videos of food challenges on social media. This is a new concept in Kashmir and we foodies are glad that young restaurant owners are offering this challenge. Otherwise, restaurant owners were reluctant to offer such challenges in the past. Sicilian pizzas are square-shaped and this particular pizza costs Rs. 1499. In case a challenger finishes it in 30 minutes, he/she will win Rs. 20,000 cash prize,” Omar told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said another restaurant ‘Mughlai Central’ located at Mamta Chowk, Dalgate had started a similar ‘thali challenge’.

“At the Mughlai Central, there is this thali challenge. Here, a challenger has to finish the thali that includes tandoori chicken, Afghani chicken, fried rice, mutton biryani, keema, rajma, chicken tikka, kebab, mutton korma, raita and kheer. The thali costs Rs. 3000 and if the challenger finishes it in 40 minutes, he/ she will get Rs. 10,000 and then they do not have to pay for the thali either,” said Omar.

“Though started recently after the restaurants were allowed to reopen, the challenges are getting a good response. Every day, we see a new challenger. Once it starts trending more, we are sure more eateries will come up with similar food challenges,” he added.