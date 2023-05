Srinagar, May 31 : The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday ordered change in the school timing within the municipality limits of Srinagar from June-01.

DSEK in an official communique said, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the Administrative Department, all government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM from June-01.”