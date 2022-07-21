Draupadi Murmu, the new President of India, is the country s first tribal woman to win the top constitutional post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murmu, a BJP leader, was NDAs candidate for Presidential Election 2022 and had a clear edge over her political opponent Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu was the former Governor of Jharkhand. Apart from this, Murmu also created history by becoming the first President of Odisha of a major political party or alliance. She was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021. Murmu comes from a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha