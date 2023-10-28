SRINAGAR: Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, has been appointed as Additional Director to the Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bhandari has become 12th Director on the Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Those who are already on the Board include Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO, Santosh Datttatraya Vaidya, RK Chhibber, Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi, Naba Kishore Sahoo, Umesh Chandra Pandey, Anil Kumar Goel, Anand Kumar, Sudhir Gupta and Shahla Ayoub.