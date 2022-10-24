Bengaluru: India’s Silicon Valley, was overjoyed after Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of tech giant Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, made it to the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday.



The first Indian-origin Prime Minister in waiting has a Bengaluru connection in the form of his wife Akshata, the daughter of Narayana Murthy.



Bengaluru and Karnataka which are celebrating the festival of lights with fervor erupted in joy after Sunak’s historical victory.



T.V. Mohandas Pai, former Director of Infosys and current Chairman of Manipal Global Education, said that this is a time that every Indian should be happy as a person of Indian descent is becoming the Prime Minister of the UK.



He, however, stressed that Sunak’s prime loyalty would be towards the UK, and for him, India is another country. “India should not think that it will be benefitted. Rishi is a citizen of the United Kingdom.”



“We should see the development, feel proud and respect it, and we should be silent,” Pai stated.



Niraj Patil, former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, told the media that it is a matter of pride for every Indian. It is a great day, a historical day for Karnataka as Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.



Sunak’s in-laws Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are celebrities in their own right. Narayana Murthy is the founder of Infosys and Sudha Murthy commands huge respect for her philanthropy and literary pursuits.

