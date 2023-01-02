Srinagar, Jan 02: In an important decision, Government of India has made distribution of foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries free of cost from January, 1st, 2023. So far under NFSA, subsidized foodgrains were being distributed at Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs. 2 per kg for wheat and Rs. 3 per kg for wheat flour to NFSA beneficiaries under PDS in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Central Government has now decided to provide free of cost foodgrains, rice and wheat, to all NFSA beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year, effective from 1st January, 2023.

The Department of Food & Public Distribution in J&K is commencing free distribution of foodgrains (rice and wheat) to all NFSA beneficiaries from 1st January, 2023 across Jammu and Kashmir. Appropriate instructions have been issued to field officers, NIC Team and Technical Teams to incorporate these changes in IT system, e-POS applications, and PDS, so as to ensure free of cost distribution of rice and wheat to NFSA beneficiaries from 1st January, 2023.

While distribution of rice and wheat would be absolutely free, Rupee 1 would be charged for wheat flour per kg as conversion charges, with applicable conversion loss, where wheat flour is provided to beneficiaries instead of wheat. The beneficiaries are advised to obtain printed e-PoS receipts, clearly indicating free distribution of rice and wheat, along with their entitlement.

The above benefit is exclusively for NFSA beneficiaries and the rate/scale shall remain unchanged in respect of Non-NFSA beneficiaries.

All the field staff and FPS dealers have been advised to create awareness amongst the beneficiaries for free of cost foodgrains distribution under NFSA. This free distribution under NFSA shall continue till 31st December, 2023.