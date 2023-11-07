Srinagar: Dr. Yasmeen Ashai’s tenure as the Director of Colleges in the Higher Education Department (HED) of Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by the government for one year. The order for this extension was issued by Alok Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

The government order stipulates, “Sanction is granted for the extension of Dr. Yasmeen Ashai’s tenure as Director of Colleges, HED J&K, for a period of one year from the expiration of her last tenure as Director of Colleges or until further orders, whichever comes first.” The terms and conditions of this extension period will remain consistent with Government Order number 248-JK (HE) of 2021, dated August 4, 2021.

Dr. Yasmeen Ashai assumed the role of Director of Colleges in HED J&K in August 2021, following the recommendations of a selection committee established in May 2021.

In 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir government took the initiative to form a high-level committee responsible for the selection of the Director of Colleges within the Higher Education Department. This six-member committee was led by the Administrative Secretary of HED as its Chairman, with the Special Secretary of HED serving as the member secretary. This marked a departure from the previous practice of handling the selection of the Director of Colleges within the department itself.