Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), Delhi, has invited applications from candidates for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Fellow (RA). DIPR is one of the subsidiaries of the DRDO.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before May 3, 2022.

Vacancy details

• Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 4 Posts

• Research Fellow (RA): 1

Essential Qualification

• Junior Research Fellow (JRF): Essential Qualification: Post Graduation in Psychology/ Applied Psychology (Specialization HRA as applicable in Organisation Behaviour / Social Psychology / Personality Assessment)

• Research Fellow (RA): Ph. D in Psychology

Stipend

• Junior Research Fellow (JRF): Rs 31,000 per month plus HRA as applicable. Contingency grant up to a maximum of Rs 15,000 per annum.

• Research Fellow (RA): Rs 54,000 per month plus HRA as applicable. Contingency grant up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 per annum.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 28 years for JRF and 35 years for RA. The upper age limit shall be relaxable to the candidates belonging to SC/ST.

Duly filled bio-data in the prescribed format (Annexure) along with self-attested copies of supporting documents should reach: The Director, Defence Institute of Psychological Research, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi — 110054.

Within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news/newspaper. Applications received after the due date for whatsoever reasons, shall not be entertained. Self-attested copies of supporting documents for educational qualification (XII, Graduation, Post Graduation, Ph. D), age proof (X mark sheet/certificate), and the NET certificate must be submitted along with the bio-data. Incomplete applications are liable to be rejected. The envelope containing the application must mention “Application for Research Fellow’.

The mode of selection shall be by interview. The date, time, venue, and mode of the interview will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates by email and mobile number. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview

Candidates working in Govt./Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should apply through the proper channel.

It may please be noted that the offer of Fellowship will under no circumstances confer on candidates any right of absorption in DRDO. Those who were already awarded JRF positions in any of the DRDO Laboratories/centers earlier are not eligible to apply again.

Award of Fellowship shall not be claimed by any candidate as a matter of right. It shall be entirely at the discretion of the Selection Committee of the Lab, which may refuse to admit any candidate without assigning any reason thereof.