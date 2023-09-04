SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that going digital is the best possible method of taking the union territory of JK forward. He said the UT of JK is almost done on the digital front and the administration is moving further to achieve more feats.

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event held at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk in connection with Digital Week JK, the Chief Secretary said, in digital mechanisms the power shifts from officials to common people which is the real empowerment of people.

“I believe that going digital is the best possible method of taking Jammu and Kashmir forward. In 2018-19 the government of J&K completed 9229 projects approximately while 92,000 projects were done in 2022-23.”

Stating that many support the digital mechanism while few oppose it Mehta said those having ill intentions are the real ones who oppose the ongoing digital system.

He asserted that J&K has completely become digital and the administration is moving further to achieve more feats on this front. “Why do people today visit offices when they have the facility available to resolve their problems at home through online mode? I believe the people of J&K are the best you are working with,” he added.

