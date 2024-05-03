Comm Secy HUDD assesses functioning of dewatering stations

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department (HUDD), Mandeep Kaur, today conducted an extensive tour of several uptown areas of Srinagar to review functioning of dewatering stations established at various locations.

Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer Drainage SMC, Executive Engineer Drainage SMC and other concerned officials accompanied the Commissioner Secretary.

The Commissioner Secretary visited Alamdar colony, Madina colony Humhama and took stock of permanent dewatering stations established there. She also inspected a mobile auto prime dewatering unit at Alkareem colony and dewatering mobile unit at Towheed bagh Humhama besides Nadru permanent dewatering station Peerbagh.

Interacting with the officers, the Commissioner Secretary emphasized the importance of swift and effective dewatering measures in safeguarding the public safety, facilitating transportation and mitigating potential disruptions to essential services. She called upon the officers to remain vigilant at areas having maximum chances of inundation and deploy sufficient number of dewatering pumps at such spots.

She asked the officers to keep close coordination with meteorological department so that timely response can be taken in case of any adverse weather advisory.

The Commissioner Secretary commended the dedicated efforts of SMC frontline warriors, local authorities and emergency response teams for working diligently towards ensuring timely and efficient dewatering of waterlogged areas in the uptown areas.