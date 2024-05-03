‘Notorious gang’ of truck robbers busted in city

SRINAGAR: Police in Srinagar have busted a notorious gang of robbers by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of crime besides, recovered stolen items from their possession.

On 29/04/2024, Police Station Shalteng received a written complaint from one person namely Hakam Khan (driver) son of Anwar Khan from Rajasthan, stating therein that during the night of April 28/29, around 2:30 am, while driving his truck bearing registration No. RJ19GJ3179 at Maloora, a group of men stopped the truck and forcefully took control of his truck and decamped with cash amount of ₹15,000, 02 cell phones including truck cleaner’s cell phone, a gas cylinder, 02 watches and the truck’s music system. The driver was also physically assaulted during the incident.

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No 28/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Shalteng and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, the investigating teams raided various locations in Srinagar and after strenuous efforts of territorial officers and with the help of technical data analysis, zeroed in on three accused persons identified as Mohd Amir Keenu son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Palpora A/P Puran Teng Maloora, Adnan Ahmed Shah son of Mohd Aslam Shah resident of Kanipora Nowgam A/P Padshaha Bagh and Imran Ahmed Shah son of Gh Mohd resident of Kanipora Nowgam.

During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that these criminals operated a well-organized gang with a modus operandi of targeting vehicles plying on the NHW through Srinagar. Stolen goods including gas cylinder, mobile phones etc. have been recovered from the accused persons. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Pertinent to mention here that these accused persons are also involved in robbery of trucks along Lasjan Highway on 23/04/2024 & decamped with cash Rs 8000, ATM cards, DL and mobile phone of the truck drivers. To this context, FIR 44/2024 stands registered under relevant sections of law in PS Nowgam. Search for other accused persons involved in the crime is underway.