Srinagar: Bollywood superstar Dharmendra has shared a throwback photograph of his 1987 Kashmir visit.

“Mere Kashmiri baccho 💕💕💕💕💕ab to tum sab bade ho gaye honge. Mauqa mila to milunga zaroor. Jeetay raho love 💕 you all. (sic),” he said in a tweet.

Mere Kashmiri baccho 💕💕💕💕💕ab to tum sab bade ho gaye honge. Mauqa mila to milunga zaroor. Jeetay raho love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/JW81dcFzMP — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 1, 2023

Interestingly, one Twitterati from Kashmir immediately recognized his father.

“One of them is my dad in the white dress!!!

Zalazala movie shooting time ……..it is May 1987 (sic),” wrote Azhar Yousf.