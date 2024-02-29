DG NIA visits PHQ; interacts with DGP, other officers

Jammu, February 29: Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Dinkar Gupta, paid a visit to the Police headquarters today where he interacted with Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain and other senior officers of PHQ.

Dinkar Gupta was accompanied by Inspector General NIA, Vijay Sakhare and Deputy Inspector General NIA, Amit Kumar. ADGP Headquarter PHQ M.K Sinha, ADGP Armed, law & Order Vijay Kumar, IGP (POS) PHQ B.S Tuti, DIG SIA, Dr. Ajeet Singh Salaria, SSP NIA, Jammu Sandeep Choudhary were present during the interaction.

During the meeting, the officers deliberated upon updates on the ongoing investigation of terror crime cases and action plans to take them to a logical conclusion.

Besides this, the officers exchanged ideas and insights regarding terrorism, the terrorist-separatist ecosystem, and a new network of national security adversaries in J&K to sustain the dwindling edifice of the Pakistan-sponsored anti-India campaign. The officers further decided in the meeting that in pursuit of curbing terrorism, the sharing of information and expertise plays an important role and therefore worked out plans to improve upon the existing level of cooperation. Coordination in matters of training, court Pairavi, and deputation of personnel were also discussed. The DGP J&K R.R. Swain also presented mementos to the DG NIA and IG NIA.