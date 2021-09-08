Deprived of progress for decades, J&K regaining glory now: LG



Srinagar, Sep 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday said that J&K was deprived of progress for decades and is now regaining past glory.

He was speaking at an event to release Jawaharlal Kaul’s “Jammu Kashmir: The Wounded Paradise” in the presence of Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts.

"J&K is indeed a paradise on earth, but it was deprived of progress and prosperity for decades. Now, we are on the path of regaining its lost glory. It is not just a piece of land but our consciousness, our way of life and an integral part of our existence which still believes in universality of individual beings," Sinha said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor praised the author for his remarkable effort in presenting J&K in a never before narrative that offers a new perspective to the readers which the world needs to know.



“J&K is indeed a paradise on earth, but it was deprived of progress & prosperity for decades. Now, we are on the path of regaining its lost glory. It is not just a piece of land but our consciousness, our way of life, and an integral part of our existence which still believes in universality of individual beings”, said the Lt Governor.



For the first time in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, people are benefitting from Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda. With the same spirit, the government is working for the socio-economic growth of Union Territory, the Lt Governor observed.

Sectors like Health infrastructure, Education, Industries, Food processing, Tourism, Power, Youth employment, development of water bodies, Science and Technology, Agriculture, horticulture are witnessing ground-breaking transformation. Progressive laws have been implemented for the growth of businesses and farmers, he added.



Referring to the author’s reflection on the long industrial holiday in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that the Industrial Holiday is over now and Jammu Kashmir is open for business.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister, the new industrial development scheme is attracting huge investments in J&K and in the last two months, proposals for investment of Rs 25,000 crore have been received from well-known industries of the country. And, we are hopeful that by March next year, the figure will reach Rs 50,000 crore, providing employment opportunities to at least 10 lakh youth. Apart from this, for the first time, private industrial estate has been started in Jammu and Kashmir with the approval of the government, observed the Lt Governor.



We are also making resolute efforts to defeat the nefarious conspiracy of the neighboring country by engaging our young population in constructive activities. The Government has launched a slew of schemes for the sustainable livelihood of youth, the Lt Governor said.

The author has talked about that hope in his book- “We shall retrace our steps from the brink and the birds will return home to roost”. I must say that “The Birds will certainly return home”, said the Lt Governor.



In his concluding remarks, the Lt Governor congratulated the author and termed the book as a must read for the scholars on Kashmir.



Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, IGNCA Trust shared personal anecdotes about the author while informing the audience about the story behind the book and his zeal to bring out this publication while battling Covid at a hospital.



The author, Jawaharlal Kaul described the book as his personal engagement with Kashmir, its unknown histories, issues and the optimism to rebuild the paradise.



Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA and Prof. (Dr.) Rajneesh Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, Maharashtra also spoke on the occasion.



Prof. Ramesh C. Gaur, Dean & Head, Kala Nidhi Division, IGNCA delivered the welcome address.

The event was attended by eminent personalities from all walks of life including Member Parliament Shri Lallu Singh, Smt. Usha Joshi, Shri Manoj Mishra and others at Samvet Auditorium of IGNCA.