DEO Kupwara reviews plan for transportation of polling staff, EVMs

KUPWARA: In order to ensure hassle free transportation of Polling Staff, EVMs and other election related material to the polling stations for smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the district, a meeting of concerned Officers was today held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

ADDC Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat; ADC Handwara, Aziz Ahmad Rather; ASP Kupwara/Handwara; ACR Kupwara, SDM Lolab/Karnah, Dy. DEO, ACP, ENT, Manager SRTC Kupwara and election staff attended the meeting.

At the outset, the DEO discussed the Transport plan in a comprehensive manner for smooth dispatch of the poll material and polling personnel.

The respective AROs apprised the chair about the requirements of the vehicles and seating capacity of the vehicles so that they reach and depart polling stations in a hassle free manner especially in far flung and hard to reach areas of the district.

He directed the ARTO Kupwara for submission of complete Transport Plan – polling station and Assembly Constituency wise to her office by tomorrow positively.

The DEO stressed that all necessary arrangements are put in place for the dispatching of EVMs to designated locations and all arrangements of security and safety of EVMs are made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The DEO emphasized that polling staff, security personnel and election related material reach at respective polling stations on time without any hindrance.

The DEO also reviewed Assured Minimum Facilities and Communication plan in far off places of the district to ensure smooth and vibrant participation of the electorate.