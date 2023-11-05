Police on Sunday said that a dead body of an unidentified male has been found at railway crossing on NH 44 around early moring hours by a police party of Police Station Nowgam.

In a handout, the police said that no injury mark has been spotted on the body upon initial observation. Upon preliminary verification, it was observed that this individual, purportedly in his late 30s, had been lying outside in the severely low temperatures overnight and as a result, he died due to the extreme cold.

The dead body has been sent to SMHS hospital for detailed post-mortem examination.

Legal action as per law has been initiated, reads the statement. (GNS)