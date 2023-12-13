GANDERBAL: The Department of Commerce, School of Business Studies, organized a movie screening on the theme “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”. The movie “Vaccine War” is based on the book “Going Viral” by Prof. Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and is an attempt to shift the light from naysayers to celebrating the efforts of unsung heroes, frontline workers and relentless scientists who did not rest for months in a bid to create India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. It narrates the ordeal, struggles and eventual success of these scientists who believed that India, too, could have its vaccine and not rely on foreign organizations. Moreover, the movie gives students a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs associated with vaccines and other national developments. The faculty members of the department were also present during the screening.

Meanwhile, the Department of Zoology also organised a movie screening and essay competition on the theme “Role of youth in Good Governance,” at Nunar Science campus.

In the essay competition, 25 students participated whereas in the movie screening all the faculty and students of the Department watched the movie with enthusiasm.