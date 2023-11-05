SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Sunday chaired a high-level meeting of senior functionaries of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to review preparations for the ‘Fifth Phase of Back to Village Programme’ (B2V5) the government’s flagship public outreach, participation and feedback programme.

“The B2V5 shall be conducted from November 7 to November 16. During the programme, Prabhari Officers shall visit their respective panchayats interact with the public and undertake review of previous and current year deliverables, prepare of next year Gram Panchayat Development Programme with special focus with respect to improving e-services penetration, user experience for greater accessibility and usage by citizens at large besides feedback on various notable achievements of Departments recognized at the national level,” reads a DIPR statement issued to press.

The Chief Secretary observed that the previous editions of B2V have helped in collating the requirements of the villages, prioritizing works of public importance and helping the Government in ensuring last-mile delivery of various Government services besides spreading awareness about various services and initiatives of the Government. “They have also helped in the identification of beneficiaries (especially youth and women) for availing skill development and self-employment schemes. In collaboration with banks, a substantial number of unemployed youth has been provided with self-employment opportunities.”

Dr Mehta stressed that this edition of B2V shall among others focus on the saturation of self-employment schemes, progress on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, saturation of welfare schemes including old-aged pension scheme, sports, culture, progress on achievement of deliverables, availability of electricity in villages along with host of other parameters for which a booklet is being circulated to Prabhari Officers. The entire data will be collated digitally and will be analyzed for consequential action at the relevant levels of the Government.

It was informed that the Rural Development Department shall provide requisite training to Prabhari Officers who will be undertaking this programme for the first time. Besides, Deputy Commissioners shall do the phasing of B2V in their districts as per their operational requirements.