Crackdown on drug cartels intensified; 800 kilos of narcotic substance seized

JAMMU, APRIL 8: War on drugs has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir with law enforcing agencies recovering 9 kg of heroin, 15.6 kg brown sugar, and 120.4 kg of charas besides other narcotic substances.

Official figures reveal 9 kg of heroin, 15.6 kg brown sugar, 120.4 kg charas, 567 kg poppy straw, 107 kg bhang, 33,967 caps/tablets, 70 injections, and 1229 syrup bottles were seized across J&K this year so far.

The figures were shared in a 9th UT level Apex committee meeting of NCORD. Chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the meeting was organized to discuss coordination among different stakeholders at the highest level to control illicit trade and supply of Narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Home, Special DG, Crime, ADGP, Jammu, Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, Secretary, RDD, Secretary, Education, Secretary, Health, IGP, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners and representatives from NCB, SIA, Prosecution, BSF besides other concerned senior officers from civil and police administration.

The Chief Secretary enquired about the action taken and reports on previous decisions made in the meeting held on 1st January this year. He took notice of the measures taken up, so far, by the administration in the establishment of special NDPS courts and augmentation of drug de-addiction facilities across the districts.

Dulloo also had deep insights about the pharmacies adhering to the norms of having CCTVs installed and computerized billing for effective prevention of any misuse of psychotropic substances being sold by them. He told them to comply with these measures strictly without any fail besides ensuring regular monitoring of the footage captured by these CCTVs.

He took notice of the number of detentions made in the UT during the previous year and the proportion of successful convictions made in the court of law. He asked about the properties of drug dealers attached, so far.

The Chief Secretary also asked about the capacity building of Investigation Officers (IOs) improving their abilities to prepare cases professionally resulting in higher conviction rates. He sought details of the steps taken against the police personnel for not preparing cases as per the SOP resulting in frequent acquittals of arrested persons.

Dulloo maintained that the primary victims of this social threat are our youngsters so it is highly essential to have enhanced vigil around the educational institutions and other hotspots in each district. He called on initiating swift action against persons found indulging in any trade and supply of drugs.

The Chief Secretary discussed in detail the augmentation of drug de-addiction facilities and long-term rehabilitation of victims in association with other departments like Social Welfare, Mission Youth, and RDD. He suggested having a reward policy in place for providing meaningful information about the traders involved in this illegal business.

He enquired from each of the participants about their suggestions for preventing people and possible actions to nip this evil from its roots out of the UT. He asked them to work with enhanced coordination with each other for total eradication of this trade thus making J&K ‘Nasha Mukht’ in a real sense.

In his presentation, Special DG Crime, Deepak Kumar, highlighted that this year the number of detentions and convictions have taken a quantum leap by laying more focus on carrying out quality investigation of NDPS cases. He also shared that effective deterrents are being put in place including sealing of properties of the people involved in this nefarious trade.

It was given out that the department has issued necessary orders for the establishment of special NDPS courts in J&K besides ensuring adherence to computerized billing and installation of CCTVs by the businesses including retailers and wholesale dealers.