Covid resurgence: India records slight drop in daily cases in last 24 hours

The number of daily Covid-19 cases dropped by 4.25 per cent on Tuesday as India recorded 1,61,736 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, even as the country continues to reel under the second wave of coronavirus.

A day after reporting the highest peak at 1,68,912 cases, India’s daily case count came down for the first time in a week at 1,61,736 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry data.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 1,36,89,453. Registering a steady increase for the 34th day in a row, the number of active cases rose to 12,64,698, or 9.24 per cent of the total infections.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021, and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

While 879 deaths were reported in 24 hours, the total death toll stood at 1,71,058.

However, the national Covid-19 recovery rate continued a downward trend, further dropping to 89.51 per cent, a day after it came below 90 per cent for the first time yesterday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,22,53,697, while the case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested up to April 12, of which 14,00,122 were done on Monday.

