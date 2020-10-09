`COVID is a reality’: Coaching centers set to reopen in Kashmir next month

Srinagar: Coaching centers in Kashmir are all set to reopen in November after remaining shut for over seven months.

Around 550 coaching centers in Kashmir had closed their operation in March when government-imposed lockdown to contain COVID-19.

Under new unlock guidlines, Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed coaching centers to function in the non-containment zones with 50 percent of capacity.

President of Coaching Centers Association GN Var told The Kashmir Monitor that the admission process in the valley coaching centers shall begin in November.

“Covid-19 is a reality now and coaching centers shall also function like any other sector. This year the examinations are being held late/ Therefore, the coaching center owners have decided to begin tuitions in November,” he said.

Var said they will issue a circular in the coming weeks explaining do and don’ts to prevent the spread of COVID -19.

“A circular will follow very soon. Students from different districts will be briefed about the SOPs. Preventive measures will be taken including holding of classes’ in shifts. There will be separate timing for boys and girls,” he said.

Var appealed to the government to support the coaching centers in maintaining the hygiene by constant monitoring “Government should check whether the SOPs are being followed. Health teams should pay regular visits to ensure that coaching centers adhere to the SOPs,” he said.

A coaching center owner said they will issue admission to a limited number of students this year given the backlog of previous years.

“We have a good number of students, who couldn’t complete their courses last year. So a particular time schedule will be set for them so that their money doesn’t go waste and they complete their courses,” he said.

An official of the education department said that a team will be constituted to ensure SOPs are followed by the coaching centers.

“The administration will conduct a surprise inspection of coaching centers and those who will be found violating will be dealt with under law,” he said.