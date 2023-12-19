SRINAGAR: Far from the national buzz on SRK’s Dunki, a movie by Kashmir actors and filmmakers is breaking records at international level

Hina Khan-starrer `Country of Blind’ creates award-season buzz during Los Angeles FYC screening.

The adaptation of H.G. Wells classic has left Hollywood and academy members in awe.

The recent screening of Country of Blind at Cinelounge in Los Angeles prompted Academy members to pitch the movie for an Oscar nomination.

Writer-Director Rahat Kazmi and Producer Tariq Khan talked with Academy members and guests in a Q&A session after the film’s showing. The duo captivated the audience with behind-the-scenes stories and insight into his filmmaking process.

Combining allegory, love story, and adventure, Kazmi says Country of Blind has been a project he has s wanted to do for years and the positive reaction from the American entertainment industry is a real honor.

Christian Jeune, the film expert from Europe and Director of the cinema department of the Cannes festival watched the film and released an official comment. “Country Of Blind film is a spectacular adaptation of H.G. Wells’ short story proving his writing can match the cinematic vision of a contemporary filmmaker, wherever from the world he is,” he was quoted by filmmakers.

Hina Khan starrer is already in the news for its Oscar submission and now after a successful jury screening, it’s even clear that the film is a masterpiece and a cinematic gem.

Apart from Hina Khan, Shoib Nikash Shah is in the lead opposite her. Anushka Sen, Inaamulhaq, Namita Lal, Pradhuman Singh, Mir Sarwar Jitendra Rai, and Kashmiri actors Ahmer Haider, Farhana, and Hussein Khan are in prominent roles.

`Country of Blind’ has been extensively shot in Kashmir. Based on H.G. Wells short story `The Country of Blind’, it is one of the few movies that have been shot in English and Hindi languages.

It is a historic film set in the backdrop of the mighty Himalayas. The film was shot in Doodhpathri, Sonamarg, and Gulmarg. A small portion of the movie was also shot in Sanasar in Jammu

Last year, Hina Khan unveiled the first look at the Cannes Film Festival. It was received well by film critics at the festival.

Earlier Rahat Kazmi’s `The Last Coffee’ opened to rave reviews. Starring Ankita Lokhande aka Archana of `Pavitra Rishta’ fame and young J&K-born actor Shoaib Nikash Shah, `The Last Coffee’ has been released on Zee5. Shot exclusively in Patnitop, the movie was showcased in different international film festivals before making the OTT debut.