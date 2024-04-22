Congress, Samajwadi Party Did Nothing For Muslims: PM Modi

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Congress and Samajwadi Party always get worried whenever he tries to discuss the plight of Pasmanda Muslims as these parties have not done anything for the upliftment for the community.

Prime Minister said that these two parties have always been involved in appeasement politics and that it was the BJP that secured the lives of Muslim women by bringing legislation against triple talaq.

Addressing an election rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Modi said, “Parties like Congress and SP have always done appeasement politics and have never done anything for the political, social and economic upliftment of Muslims. When I discuss the plight of Pasmanda Muslims, ‘inke baal khade ho jate hai kyuki upar ke logon ne malai khai hai‘ and they have forced the Pasmanda Muslims to live in the same condition.”

“In this area, the lives of many daughters who were victims of triple talaq were ruined and not only the daughters, but due to triple talaq, the daughter, her father, brother and family all got troubled. Now Modi has also secured their lives by making a law against triple talaq,” he added.

Prime Minister also mentioned that he is receiving blessings from thousands of women after the government allowed women to travel to Haj without ‘Mehram’.

“Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent there and only the influential people would get the chance to go to Haj. I had requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Today, not only has India’s Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision. Earlier, our Muslim mothers and sisters could not go alone for Haj. The government also allowed women to go for Haj without ‘Mehram’ and I am being blessed by thousands of sisters whose dream of going for Haj has been fulfilled,” he said.

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi said that the state is soon going to become a big hub of self-reliant India.

“Because of BJP, now our UP is going to become a big hub of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I want to open the eyes of those people who keep identifying Yogi ji only with bulldozers. Whatever industrial development has happened in Uttar Pradesh after independence, it happened during the period of Yogi ji alone,” PM said.

“His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country. You talked about bulldozers, if someone has taken the development to new heights, Yogi ji’s government has taken it and as an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues,” he added.

Aligarh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

