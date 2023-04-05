Srinagar: Come, relish the mouthwatering cuisine on the banks of Jhelum this Ramadan.

Thanks to the mega Ramadan festival, top-notch food entrepreneurs and designers will showcase their work for three days at Old Zero Bridge from April 14.

“Ramadan is an important festival. We want to create a space where everyone can come together to celebrate and share the spirit of the holy month. We are excited to be organizing this festival. We hope that it will be a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone,” said Saima Ali one of the organizers.

In addition to the delicious food, there will be a variety of stalls selling traditional Ramadan treats. Exhibition come sale of designer wears, jewelry, and other items will also be held in the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Many food outlets famous for cuisines will be participating in the event. In addition, a facility for shopping will be set up at the festival. Many entrepreneurs will also showcase their products during the festival,” she said.

In Kashmir, people mostly confine themselves to their homes after dawn in Ramadan as all business outlets and transport shut down 30 minutes before iftar.

However, the culture of outdoor iftar parties is gradually picking up in Kashmir. Many restaurants have come up with special iftar menus for people.

“Ramadan in Kashmir is very different from the rest of the country. People rarely move out of their homes after iftar. So the idea of the festival is to give people a space to socialize. We want to revive a Ramadan festivity and nightlife in Kashmir,” she said.

The organizers are currently encouraging entrepreneurs and people to join the festival.

“We have sought permission from the administration and police. Now, we are hoping that more entrepreneurs and valley-based food brands join so that their businesses get promoted. The event will continue throughout the day and shall culminate at 10 pm in the evening,” she said.

Saima said they are planning to hold an even bigger event during Ramadan in the coming years. “If we get support and good sponsors, we may hold even bigger events during Ramadan in coming years,” Saima said.