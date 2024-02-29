CEO SSCL conducts surprise visit to Shahar-e-Khaas

SRINAGAR: CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd. Dr. Owais Ahmed, conducted surprise inspection of the ongoing smart city projects in Shahar-e-Khaas, Srinagar during night hours and evaluated the progress made at various project sites.

The visit aimed to assess the work during the night hours for timely completion of the smart city projects.

During the inspection, the CEO meticulously reviewed the developments at each project site and interacted with officials and executing agencies to address any challenges or obstacles that may be impeding progress.

The CEO emphasized the significance of effective coordination among all stakeholders involved and underscored the need for seamless execution and timely completion of the projects.

The CEO was accompanied by the officials from Srinagar Smart City Ltd. (SSCL) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).