Centre sends draft proposal to farmers, guarantees to continue with MSP: Reports

The Centre sent a draft proposal to various famer unions on Wednesday, with proposed amendments to the three controversial farm laws, reports claimed.

The centre has also assured the farmers of continuing with the provision of minimum support price and has reportedly informed the farmer unions that it will issue a written statement in this regard.

According to reports, various farmer unions will convene a meeting to discuss the Centre’s proposal later today.

A late-night meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government’s offer to amend new farm laws. The farmers said they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

A meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday with agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was called off.