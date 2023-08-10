Srinagar: Centre has released Rs 1404.19 crore to Jammu and Kashmir under the National Handloom Development Programme in the last three years.

Under Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS), the Centre also released Rs 2.84 lakhs to Jammu and Kashmir for assisting the artisans in setting up units with modern infrastructure, adequate training, the latest technology, and human resource development inputs.

Official documents accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the government this year has also enhanced the number of exhibitions throughout the country to promote the handicrafts sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 50 exhibitions will be held in various states by the end of the current financial year., an official said.

“The recent exhibition held during the G20 summit boosted the export and sales of Kashmir handicrafts. Both handicrafts departments of Jammu and Kashmir has already held its exhibitions in many states. In coming months, more such promotional activities will be held during festivals and exhibitions in haats,” an official said.

Pertinently, the government of Jammu and Kashmir recently notified 21 more crafts from Kashmir as “Notified Handicrafts” with the aim of boosting the local artisans.

Sozni Embroidery, Staple Embroidery, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap Calligraphy, Painting, Khatamband, Paper Pulp, Kharadi, Glazed Pottery, Katas, Copperware Engraving, Copperware Sakhta, Pottery, Handicrafts Furniture, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap, Filigree, Mosaic Craft, Wagguv, Shikara, Willow Bat, Innovative Crafts, have also been declared as “Notified Crafts”.

Several crafts including Pashmina, Sozni, Kani Shawl, Papier-mache, Khatamband, and walnut wood have been granted GI tag.

To enhance production and promote handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level, the Centre through various schemes is increasing the financial allocations to the centuries-old sector.