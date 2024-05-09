After decades of violence, we are living in peaceful J&K: Darakhshan 

‌POONCH: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today met many public delegations, visited Sufi Shrine of Sain Baba Miran Sahib in Poonch district today.

Dr Andrabi was accorded a warm welcome by the local population acknowledging her contribution in transforming Waqf Board into a dynamic and transparent organization. Dr Andrabi visited the campus and took stock of the facilities for the devotees there. She assessed the infrastructural requirements too.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Waqf Board CEO Dr Amir Hussain and other officers. Andrabi convened a meeting with Board officers and took many decisions for improving the facilities in the campus. Waqf Chairperson met many public delegations and discussed important issues with them.

She also attended and chaired a the meeting with religious preachers at Poonch. Eminent religious scholars like Mufti Farooq Misbahi Khateeb Jamia Masjid Poonch, Hafiz Abdul Majeed Madani, Maulana Syed Fida Hussain, Maulana Manzoor Qadiri, Maulana Fareed Ashrafi, Maulana Shakeel Ahmed, Maulana Farooq Rizvi, Maulana Qasim Raza and others participated in the meeting.

‌Speaking to the media Dr Darakhshan said that fortunately law and order situation in J&K has improved a lot and it was pleasing to see PirPanjal region thriving with development activities.

‘After decades of violence, we are living in peaceful J&K now and we all have the responsibility of sustaining this era of peace so that we are able to grant a peaceful and progressive future to our youth’, said Dr Darakhshan.

She thanked the people for supporting Waqf Board’s mission of development and assured them that in the days to come, this momentum of the Board will further strengthen infrastructure at our Sufi spiritual shrines.