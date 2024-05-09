DEO Budgam chairs pre-poll preparedness meeting

BUDGAM: The District Election Officer (DEO) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today chaired a pre-poll arrangements review meeting to take detailed assessment of preparations in Khansahab, Charar-i-Sharief and Chadoora assembly segments of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency going to the polls on May 13.

The DEO took tehsil wise stock of arrangements and called for making seamless arrangements in these three segments of the district.

At the outset, the DC called for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged all for strict adherence to all guidelines of Election Commission of India.

The DEO emphasized on providing a level playing field to all political parties to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of elections in the district. He instructed the concerned to ensure availability of drinking water facility, uninterrupted electricity supply, availability of wheelchairs and other assured minimum facilities at all polling stations on the poll day.

Directions were given for seamless facilitation of boarding and logistic support, hassle-free distribution of food kits and refreshment, availability of toiletries to the polling parties at all polling booths.

The DEO reviewed distribution of voter slips, EPIC cards in all areas, webcasting and signage installation at all polling stations, deployment of requisite staff and medical teams in advance as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Instructions for sensitization of polling staff regarding strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct were also given to all the nodal officers.

DEO directed that all teams shall work in coordinated manner as per the guidelines of ECI.

Implementation of a seamless transportation plan and commissioning of EVMs and dispatch were also reviewed during the meeting.

He directed that all deficiencies be promptly sorted out and cautioned that there is no room for any lacunae. He said that all arrangements be put in place well in advance for conduct of free, fearless and smooth elections in the district.