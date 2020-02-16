CENTRALLY SPONSORED SCHEMES: Govt kicks off process to double enrollment

Srinagar, Feb 16: Jammu and Kashmir administration has kicked off the process to double the number of beneficiaries under different centrally sponsored schemes in the new Union Territory.

Official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the government is working to double the enrollment in PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, SUPI, Mudra Loan and APY.

“Banks have been asked to open 22 lakh accounts under PMJDY and eight lakh and four lakh enrollments under PMSBY and PMJJBY respectively,” the document reads.

Finance Department, as per the document, has also launched a campaign to achieve complete financial literacy of the entire population and enhance the livelihood options for the people, “who have been traditionally left out of such endeavors”.

“In order to reach out to all the segments of the population in each district, all lead district managers across J&K have been advised to organise special camps to push credit growth and enhance enrolments under different social security schemes,” the document reads.

District development commissioners have also been directed to involve PRI functionaries like Panches, Sarpanches and BDC chairmen to spread awareness among the people about different financial inclusion schemes of Centre and Union Territory.

An official said financial empowerment of every citizen, formalizing the economy, enhancing national productivity, bringing in transparency and optimization of national resources are the key goals for financial inclusion.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu recently said promoting financial inclusion means taking actions which result in expanding peoples’ access to the services offered by the formal financial sector.

He has called for optimum utilization of resources so that common people could benefit from the financial activities and schemes being extended by the government.