CBSE class 10 results declared: 99.04% pass, over 57,000 score above 95%

Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent students passed the class 10 exams, the results which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday.

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) data, 57,824 students have scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent.

Trivandrum region has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent) and Chennai (99.94 per cent) “The result of 16,639 students is till under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students,” said BSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj.

A total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under compartment.

The number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 per cent is 53 while 224 students in the category have scored above 90 per cent. In CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 99.92 per cent students have passed class 10.

Kendriya Vidalayas and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage as against 99.23 per cent and 93.67 per cent respectively last year.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have improved their pass percentage from 98.66 to 99.99 this year. The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools is 96.03 and 95.88 pc respectively.

The pass percentage of private schools has increased by over six per cent since last year.

“The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time,” Bhardwaj said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.