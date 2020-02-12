CB arrests CET impersonator after 12 yrs

Jammu, Feb 12: Crime Branch (CB) Jammu on Friday arrested an absconder, who was wanted for impersonation of candidates appearing in Common Entrance Tests (CET) after 12 years from Okhla New Delhi.

In an official handout issued here, the CB Jammu spokesperson said that Tariq Arafat S/o Zahid Hussain R/o Bhokanpur R/o Landura Tehsil Rurki, District Haridwari ( Uttrakand) was involved in the instant case for impersonation of candidates appearing in Common Entrance Tests conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination in the year 2005 for selection in different professional courses viz MBBS, BDS.

The accused charged with FIR No. 38/2005 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471,120-B/RPC P/S Crime Branch, Jammu was produced before the Court of law.

Giving the background of the case, the official spokesperson said that the investigation of the case was closed as proved and charge sheet-was produced before the Court against the accused among other six co-accused persons in the case on 27th June 2008.

“The absconder had gone underground to evade his arrest since November 2008 and the Court had issued arrest warrant against the accused u/s 512 CrPC for his arrest after production of charge-sheet,” read the official press note.

It further read that the instant case came to be registered on the revelation of facts surfaced during the investigation of case FIR No. 11/2004 that some candidates appearing in CET conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination in the year 2005 have managed their selection in different professional courses by impersonation and fraud.